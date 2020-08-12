COVID-19 deaths surpass 5,000 in U.S. Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — The death toll from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the United States with a population of over 10 million, surpassed 5,000 on Tuesday, hitting “a tragic milestone,” local public health officials said.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 63 new deaths and 1,440 new cases of COVID-19 in its daily update. The department has identified 5,057 deaths and 211,808 positive cases in the metropolitan area in California.

Officials said the number of new cases reported in the daily update is missing reports from one of the larger labs, which is contributing to the lower number of new cases, and a backlog of lab reports for Los Angles County from the State electronic laboratory system should be reconciled this week.

A total of 1,524 confirmed cases currently hospitalized, among whom 32 percent are in the ICU. Daily hospitalizations were over 2,000 a month ago, according to the department.

“L.A. County has hit a tragic milestone today — more than 5,000 of our friends, family, neighbors and co-workers have died because of COVID-19. This is heartbreaking and reminds us of the human toll of this pandemic. Our hearts go out to the many families that have lost a loved one to this pandemic,” said Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director in a press release.

“One of the deaths we are reporting today is of a young adult under the age of 29. This is a reminder that the risk for all of us is real and that no matter how young you are, this virus can be deadly,” she added, noting that residents must continue to adopt practices that slow the spread of the contagious virus. Enditem