MEXICO CITY, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) — Mexico reported 6,482 more COVID-19 cases and 644 new deaths on Saturday, taking its national caseload to 556,216 and the death toll to 60,254, according to its health ministry.

The government also said the actual number of infections could be significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

The country now has the third-largest coronavirus death toll, only after the United States and Brazil. Enditem