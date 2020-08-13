COVID-19 downward trend observed in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are decreasing significantly in Kyrgyzstan, indicating a downward trend, the country’s Deputy Health Minister Mademin Karataev told an online briefing on Thursday.

In line with a decrease in patients with COVID-19, the number of observations are decreasing and makeshift hospitals are being closed, and some hospitals have been resuming operations as formerly, said Karataev.

A total of 310 new COVID-19 cases have been registered over the past day, 291 patients have recovered, and three people have died, he said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 41,069 coronavirus cases have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 33,318 people or 81.1 percent of them have recovered, while 1,487 people, or 3.6 percent of the total cases, have died from COVID-19.

In addition, the deputy health minister said that according to unofficial data, about 160,000 citizens had been ill with COVID-19 in a mild or asymptomatic form and therefore did not go to hospitals. Enditem