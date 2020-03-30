COVID-19: Eurasian countries fighting pandemic

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan

Russian Coronavirus Infection Control and Prevention Center announced in a statement that 196 more people got infected in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 1,036.

It said 45 patients were reported to have recovered, while one person died, raising the death toll rose to four in the country.

Meanwhile, the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare reported that around 145,000 people are suspected cases.

To contain the virus, Russia banned entry by foreign nationals and canceled all international flights.

Ukraine

The Health Ministry of Ukraine announced 62 people caught the virus, with a total of 218 cases nationwide.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the country’s borders will be closed and all passenger services will be stopped as part of measures to fight the pandemic.

He also said around 80,000 Ukrainian citizens have been evacuated from abroad, adding that works will continue in this direction.

So far, five deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in the country.

Moldova

The country’s Health Minister Viorica Dumbraveanu said the number of cases increased to 177 with the detection of 28 more cases.

Prime Minister Ion Kiku also announced that public personnel, excluding employees of health, defense and security institutions, will have administrative leave between March 28 and April 5.

Officials in Moldova reported only one fatality so far.

Kyrgyzstan

With the detection of 14 more people infected in Kyrgyzstan, the total number of cases reached 56.

Disinfection works have started in the streets and bus stops of the cities where the state of emergency was declared.

The traffic police stopped the entrance of drivers — who did not have a residence registration in the city center — at the checkpoints formed by soldiers at the city entrances.

Kazakhstan

The Kazakhstan State Emergency Commission decided to stop the activities of all businesses, except for markets, pharmacies, governorates, health and safety institutions, in the capital Nur-Sultan and city of Almaty, the country’s largest metropolis, from March 30 until April 5.

In the country, where one person died due to COVID-19, the number of cases rose by one, reaching 125.

Azerbaijan

On Friday, the latest figures in Azerbaijan showed a total of 122 infection cases — including 29 new cases — with the number of fatalities standing at three.

The country reported 15 recovery cases among the infected people, adding that over 20,000 tests have been conducted nationwide.

While there were three infection cases among children, the number of people under intensive care was five.

The Trend News Agency reported that over 3,300 people are now quarantined in Azerbaijan.

As part of its measures to limit the spread of the virus, Baku extended the ongoing closure of its southern border with Iran until April 20.

Some organizations in the country also postponed the yearly holiday for the spring Nowruz Festival until April 4.

The Justice Ministry also announced the release of 200 prisoners due to the pandemic.

The Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus was established on March 19 under a decree by President Ilham Aliyev. The total amount of donations to the fund currently surpassed 90 million manat (around $53 million).

Georgia

The number of coronavirus cases in Georgia climbed to 81 with four new cases, according to the government’s special website on COVID-19 in the country.

A total of 13 patients out of all infected recovered in the country so far, it said.

Some 4,505 people are currently in quarantine, and 247 are under supervision in hospitals, it added.

Armenia

The number of coronavirus cases in Armenia rose by 39, hitting 329.

The country’s Health Ministry on Thursday reported the first death from the virus.

A 72-year-old female patient with preexisting cardiac dysrhythmia and hypertension died, Health Ministry spokeswoman Alina Nikosyan announced on social media.

The ministry added that a total of 18 patients recovered, while the treatment of 311 cases continues.

Separately, the country’s Defense Ministry said three soldiers have tested positive for the virus.

