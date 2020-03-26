COVID-19: Famed Turkish football coach suffers cough

ANKARA

The new coronavirus has struck Turkish legendary football manager Fatih Terim, who has a slight cough and does not suffer other symptoms from the coronavirus, a hospital said Tuesday.

Liv Hospital Ulus said Terim’s treatment began and his clinical findings are good.

“Terim has no complaints other than a mild cough. Our patient’s condition is closely monitored,” it said.

The 66-year-old Turkish manager announced Monday he tested positive for the virus.

Terim earned eight Turkish league titles with Istanbul powerhouse Galatasaray and is viewed as one of the greatest football managers in Turkey

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 169 countries and regions around the globe, with more than 396,000 cases.

More than 103,000 people diagnosed with COVID-19, to date, have recovered.