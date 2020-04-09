COVID-19: Fenerbahce to send aid parcels to members

ANKARA

Turkish sports club Fenerbahce will send aid parcels to club members and season ticket holders who are older than age 65 as they remain self-isolated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

”Under the leadership of our president, Ali Koc, we brainstormed how we could support our club members and season ticket holders who older than 65,” Fenerbahce board member Mustafa Kemal Danabas said on Thursday. “Hence, we decided to send them packages containing cleaning materials and food items under the initiative, Fenerbahce Family Support Package.”

He added that the boxes will be delivered to elderly members and ticket holders for football, basketball and volleyball matches by April 13.

”We have confirmed more than 5,000 people but there are still some members we’re unable to reach,” he added.

The country’s Interior Ministry has restricted the movement of the elderly, and those under age 20, to protect them from the virus that has infected nearly 1.5 million people worldwide. Over 88,000 people have died in 184 countries and territories.

In Turkey, the death toll has risen to 812 with 38,226 people testing positive, according to the country’s health minister.