COVID-19 forces Dortmund to suspend trip to Asia

BERLIN, March 4 (Xinhua) — Dortmund’s trip to China and other countries in Asia for pre-season preparations has been cancelled due to the ongoing rapid spread of COVID-19, the German Bundesliga giants confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the BVB, in light of recent developments, they have decided to adjust their plan for the first team’s overseas trip to the summer of 2020.

“It is currently not possible to make safe travel arrangements or organise high-profile friendly matches against teams from Europe or the countries being visited,” the BVB told Xinhua in an email.

“We know that our huge and loyal fan base has been looking forward to reuniting with our team. Making this decision was anything but easy for us, but at the moment we see no alternative,” said BVB chief executive officer Hans-Joachim Watzke.

“Our fans and friends in Asia can be assured our thoughts are with them all the more in these difficult times. We are already looking forward to hopefully being able to enjoy the local people’s hospitality and enthusiasm for BVB as soon as possible,” he added.

BVB managing director Carsten Cramer said he is “deeply saddened” by the decision the club has been forced to take, saying “we stand firmly by the side of those affected, their families and all those who are fighting tirelessly against the virus. Our solidarity with Asia is unbroken!”