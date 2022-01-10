COVID-19 funds for entertainment venues are being sued by the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire.

The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire is suing the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania over COVID-19 funds for entertainment venues.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Bob Fernandez

Many businesses have suffered financial losses as a result of the pandemic, including a popular Elizabethan festival in Lancaster that attracts 200,000 revelers for weekends of beer-drinking, jousting, and honoring the queen.

The outdoor Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire is suing the US Small Business Administration over the denial of (dollar)5.8 million in pandemic relief funds.

Ren Faire, as it’s known, claims that the federal agency failed to provide a reason for the denial and is requesting that a federal judge in Philadelphia award it the coin of the realm it believes it is due.

Bud Light sends Philadelphia’s Lady Bud Knight to Comic-Con and tells her story.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on Ren Faire,” the lawsuit claims, requesting that a judge award the relief funds.

Ren Faire would not comment on anything other than what is in the lawsuit, according to the firm’s lawyer.

The Paycheck Protection Program, established by the US government, provided a pandemic lifeline to businesses.

The Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act, with (dollar)16.2 billion in grants for live event producers, theatrical producers, museums, zoos, aquariums, and comedy clubs, was a smaller rescue package.

The federal agency distributed (dollar)420 million in grants to Pennsylvania organizations, with about a third of those funds going to Philadelphia organizations, including (dollar)8 million for the Franklin Institute and (dollar)3.4 million for the Please Touch Museum.

Under federal law, the maximum grant was (dollar)10 million.

SBA data show that the Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion received (dollar)225,055, FringeArts received (dollar)701,226 and Jeanne Ruddy Dancers Inc. received (dollar)34,649 in smaller Philly grants.

The latest virtual performance by the Pennsylvania Ballet is almost as good as being there.

The Ren Faire is part of a larger corporate umbrella that includes the Celtic Fling and Highland Games, Blues Festival, Fabulous Fifties Revival, and Country Jam, all of which are held in Manheim.

The grant is required because the federal government established the program to “assist eligible live entertainment businesses like Ren Faire recover from the major setbacks they have experienced as a result of the pandemic,” according to the lawsuit.

Ren Faire’s 2020 revenues, according to the lawsuit, were down…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.