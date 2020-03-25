COVID-19: Greece suspends travel to Turkey, UK

ANKARA

Greece is suspending all travels to Turkey and the U.K. to stem the spread of COVID-19, local media reported Monday.

The Health Ministry announced the decision Sunday night in the official gazette, Greek daily Ekathimerini reported.

Flights are banned from Monday 6 a.m. local time (0400GMT) until April 15, it added.

Ekathimerini also said the Greek government is planning to suspend all international flights after Greek citizens abroad return to the country.

According to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University, Greece has 624 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the virus claimed 15 victims so far.

There are over 341,700 confirmed cases worldwide, with a death toll surpassing 14,700, while more than 98,800 have recovered.

The coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, first emerged in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 167 countries and territories.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

China, Italy, Iran, and Spain continue to be the worst-affected countries.