COVID-19 has caused a 30% increase in mental illnesses in Pakistan.

COVID-19 has resulted in a 30% increase in mental illnesses in Pakistan.

According to the professor, the country has only 600 trained psychiatrists for its 210 million people.

According to recent surveys and health experts, the coronavirus has caused a 30 percent increase in mental illnesses in Pakistan in recent months.

According to the Sindh Mental Health Authority, a state-run government organization that provides mental health services in southern Sindh province, depression and suicidal thoughts are the most common problems experienced by coronavirus patients and even those who have recovered.

Senator Karim Khawaja, the head of the mental health authority, told Anadolu Agency that about 40% of the 1,500 survey respondents said they were depressed after contracting the coronavirus.

According to Khawaja, a professional psychologist, 25% admitted to having suicidal thoughts after becoming infected or even after recovering from illness.

Pakistan’s first coronavirus case was reported in March 2020, and the country has since recorded over 1.23 million cases with over 29,000 deaths.

The country is currently dealing with a fifth wave of COVID-19, as well as an increase in omicron variant cases across the country, particularly in Sindh province.

National and international experts said the coronavirus, which has triggered psychiatric ailments in people who are already prone to mental health issues, has caused a 30% increase in mental illnesses in Pakistan.

Asim Shah, the executive vice chair of psychiatry at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, said that during the pandemic, there was a 25% to 30% increase in mental health issues in Pakistan, as the virus also caused mental illness in people who recovered from the infectious disease.

The coronavirus has a significant impact on mental health, according to Iqbal Afridi, dean of the Faculty of Psychiatry, College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan.

Job insecurity, unemployment, and other related issues caused by the pandemic have impacted the mental health of the middle- and lower-income brackets of society, according to Afridi, who is also the editor of the Journal of Pakistan Psychiatric Society.

“As a doctor, I have seen a discernible increase in the number of patients (with mental illnesses),” he added.

Psychiatrists who have completed their training are in short supply.

