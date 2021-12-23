COVID-19 has claimed the life of a diner owner who defied the Michigan state shutdown.

BRANCH COUNTY, MI – After a more than two-month battle with COVID-19, a diner owner who refused to close his business despite state shutdowns has died.

John Parney Sr., 62, passed away in December.

In the village of Quincy, Mich., he owned the Quincy Diner.

In December 2020, despite the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ order for a partial shutdown, he kept the restaurant open.

In December 2020, Pareny stated, “My wife is fighting stage-four colon cancer.”

“We rely on this restaurant to help subsidize our billing and other expenses.

That is something that my workers require.

Of course, I would have lost business if I had stayed open any longer.”

Paula Parney is still battling cancer and doing well, according to her sister Heidi Hodshire.

Parney worked full time at FireKeepers Casino and Hotel, in addition to running the Quincy Diner.

He was also a member of the United States Marine Corps.

Hodshire described him as a “great man.”

“He was a devout Christian who backed the military.”

Parney was admitted to the hospital for three days in September.

According to a GoFundMe page set up to help his family, his family discovered him incoherent and confused two days after his release and took him back to the hospital.

According to the GoFundMe post, he had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to his illness, but told his family that he planned to get vaccinated after his discharge from the hospital because the virus was worse than any of his military training.

According to Hodshire, the diner’s family and regular customers are holding on.

