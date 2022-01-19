COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of weekend concerts by the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra.

COVID-19 has forced the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra to cancel weekend concerts.

The Harrisburg Symphony announced today that the Capital Blue Cross Pops concerts scheduled for January have been canceled.

22-23 due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases and a scarcity of available testing for musicians.

“We’ve had a comprehensive testing policy for musicians since the beginning, and we’ll continue to do everything we can to keep our players and audiences as safe as possible,” said Executive Director Matthew Herren.

“It’s important to remember that playing in an orchestra, especially in the woodwind or brass sections, necessitates a massive, constant flow of air.”

According to the press release, those with tickets to the performances were notified of the cancellation on Friday and were offered refunds as well as other options.

Contact the box office at [email protected] if you have any questions.

The HSO’s next performance is a Masterworks concert on Feb.

Stephen Hough, pianist, will be performing on December 12-13.