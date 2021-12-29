COVID-19 has forced the Westminster Kennel Club to postpone their annual dog show.

NEW YORK (AP) — As the number of coronavirus cases rises in New York, the Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show has been postponed or canceled.

The club’s board of governors announced on Wednesday that the 2022 event, which was supposed to take place in late January, would be pushed back to later in the year.

There was no new date set.

“The health and safety of all Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show participants is paramount,” the organization said in a statement.

“As we delay the show until a time when we can safely convene, we appreciate the community’s continued interest and support.”

The dog show, which takes place in February at Madison Square Garden, attracts competitors from all over the United States.

It was moved to the Lyndhurst estate in suburban Tarrytown, north of New York City, last year and held in June.

Human participants had to be vaccinated or tested for the first time, and spectators were not permitted.

Wasabi, a Pekingese, beat out a whippet, a French bulldog, an old English sheepdog, a German shorthaired pointer, a Samoyed, and a West Highland white terrier to win best in show.