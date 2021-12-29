COVID-19 has strained a central Pennsylvania hospital, and a federal strike team will arrive soon.

COVID-19 has put a strain on a central Pennsylvania hospital, and a federal strike team will soon arrive.

The Wolf administration announced Wednesday that a federal strike team will arrive at WellSpan York Hospital in York County early next week.

Another group is on its way to the Scranton Regional Hospital.

According to a news release, the teams will open a total of 30 beds at the two hospitals.

On or around January, help will arrive.

The exact number of strike team members has yet to be determined, according to the release.

“This federal assistance will help relieve pressure felt throughout the health system, allowing for more capacity to treat people who require hospital care,” said Randy Padfield, director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

“We will continue to work with our county emergency managers to ensure that needed resources are available on a local level across the Commonwealth,” says the governor.

Federal officials made the decisions to assist the hospitals in York and Scranton.

Tom Wolf, like many other governors, requested the assistance about two weeks ago.

As of Tuesday, 179 COVID-19 patients were treated at WellSpan York Hospital.

