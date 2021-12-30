COVID-19 hospitalizations in Pennsylvania have surpassed 5,000, the highest level in nearly a year.

On Thursday, Pennsylvania hospitals were caring for 5,003 COVID-19 patients, approaching the peak from last winter.

That’s an increase of over 350 from earlier in the week.

According to state health department data, the 14-day moving average of hospitalizations in Pennsylvania reached 4,576 on Thursday, the highest level since late January.

In mid-November, it was lower than 2,600.

The peak 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Pennsylvania was 6,106 on Christmas Day in 2020.

COVID-19 hospitalizations included 976 people in intensive care and 608 people on breathing machines on Thursday.

According to health department data, 12% of the state’s regular bed supply and 15% of the intensive care bed supply remained available.

There are also over 4,000 breathing ventilators on hand.

According to multiple central Pennsylvania doctors and hospital executives, the biggest barrier to meeting the surge is a lack of staff.

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania had 16,765 confirmed COVID-19 infections, the second consecutive day with a high number of infections.

While the more contagious omicron variant may well be the dominant local strain, early reports suggest it causes milder illness and fewer deaths than the delta strain responsible for the Pennsylvania outbreak that began around July 4.

On Thursday, 135 new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Pennsylvania, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 36,639.