COVID-19 in Netherlands: one died, 61 new cases confirmed, total at 382

BRUSSELS, March 10 (Xinhua) — The Netherlands confirmed on Tuesday one death and 61 news cases of the coronavirus infection, bringing the total number in the country to 382, according to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

A 78-year-old patient with vulnerable health conditions died on Monday, and total death toll so far stands at four.

Of the 382 cases, 161 had been infected abroad. For 156 cases, the source is still unknown and under investigation. Currently 157 patients are residents of the Province of Noord-Brabant, while those from the province of Utrecht are 55.

On Feb. 27, a 56-year-old man from Loon op Zand in the southern province of North Brabant became the first person in the Netherlands that tested positive for COVID-19.