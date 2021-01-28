COVID-19 incidence in Germany falls to three-month low

BERLIN, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — For the first time since the end of October, the COVID-19 incidence in Germany fell below 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the federal government agency for disease control and prevention, announced on Thursday.

The nationwide 7-day COVID-19 incidence hit 98 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the RKI. The number of new infections registered within seven days roughly halved since the peak just before Christmas.

Over the past months, Chancellor Angela Merkel repeatedly emphasized that a primary goal was to get the seven-day incidence below the threshold of 50 in order to avoid overburdening Germany’s health system and to be able to fully trace infection chains once again.

Daily COVID-19 infections stood at 17,553 cases on Thursday, below the previous week’s level, according to the RKI. So far, nearly 2.18 million COVID-19 infections have been officially registered in Germany since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The number of daily deaths, 941 on Thursday, remained at a high level, the RKI noted. The peak of 1,244 deaths related to COVID-19 within one day was reached two weeks ago.

Germany’s official COVID-19 death toll stood at 54,913 as of Thursday, according to the RKI.

To stop the spread of COVID-19 in the country, Germany entered a second lockdown at the beginning of November. The lockdown, failing to reverse the trend in infections, was tightened and recently extended until mid-February. Non-essential shops, schools and restaurants in Germany are closed and strict contact restrictions apply. Enditem