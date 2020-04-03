COVID-19: Indonesia opens online marriage registrations

JAKARTA

Coronavirus has led to restrictions and thus postponement of gatherings, events and routine tasks worldwide.

However, there are things which cannot be put off, even in the times of coronavirus.

Indonesia has opened online marriage registrations since public service workers have been ordered to work from home as part of measures to slow the spread of the virus, a government official said on Tuesday.

Kamaruddin Amin, an official from the Ministry of Religion, said in a statement that marriage registrations will continue, despite the closure of public service offices.

The service, however, is only for couples who got married and applied for registration before the enforcement of remote working policy.

In line with the government’s efforts to implement social distancing, Amin called on couples intending to get married to re-plan their wedding ceremonies.

“If possible, the wedding ceremonies need to be rescheduled… to be held in a better conditions and circumstances,” he said.

Earlier, the ministry issued a wedding ceremony protocol adjusted as per virus prevention measures. It restricted the number of attendees to no more than 10 people.

“Bride, groom and other attendees have to wash their hands with soap or antiseptic and wear masks. Groom and wedding officiant also have to wear gloves during the ceremony,” the new rules said.

The coronavirus death toll in Indonesia has reached 136, with 1,528 positive cases, according to the country’s health authority.

Besides the closure of government offices, the country has shut schools, entertainment centers and restricted travel to prevent a rise in infections.