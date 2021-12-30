COVID-19-infected children, the majority of whom are unvaccinated, are being admitted to hospitals in record numbers in the United States.

In the United States, children with COVID-19, the majority of whom are unvaccinated, are being admitted to hospitals in near-record numbers.

SEATTLE (AP) — The omicron-fueled COVID-19 outbreak in the United States is putting children in the hospital in near-record numbers, with experts lamenting the fact that most of the children are unvaccinated.

“It’s just so tragic,” Dr. said.

At Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, infectious disease expert Paul Offit.

“It was difficult enough last year, but now you know how to avoid all of this.”

During the week of December 1st,

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of 334 children aged 17 and under were admitted to hospitals with the coronavirus each day from November 21 to 27, a 58 percent increase from the week before.

The pandemic’s previous high point occurred in early September, when child hospitalizations averaged 342 per day, according to the CDC.

On a more positive note, children continue to make up a small percentage of those admitted to hospitals with COVID-19: during the same week in December, over 9,400 people of all ages were admitted on average.

Many doctors also say that the kids who are coming in now appear to be in better health than those who came in during the summer’s delta surge.

According to CDC data, about 14% of children aged 5 to 11 are fully protected two months after vaccinations were approved.

The rate for 12- to 17-year-olds is higher, at around 53%.

In many cases, Dr. said, the issue is timing.

Albert Ko is a Yale School of Public Health epidemiology and infectious diseases professor.

The vaccine was not approved for younger children until November, and many are only now getting their second dose, he said.

Even though two-thirds of the vaccine-eligible children receiving care at Offit’s hospital a week ago had underlying conditions that put them at risk — chronic lung disease or, more commonly, obesity — none of the vaccine-eligible children receiving care at his hospital had been vaccinated, according to Offit.

Only one of them was under the age of five at the time of vaccination.

It’s a heartbreaking film with heartbreaking scenes.

“They’re coughing, coughing, coughing,” Offit said.

“A small number of people were taken to the ICU to be sedated.

The parents are crying as we put the attachment down their throat that is connected to a ventilator.”