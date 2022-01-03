COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are on the rise in Pennsylvania during the holidays.

Infections and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are on the rise in Pennsylvania during the holidays.

Last week, about one out of every four COVID-19 tests in Pennsylvania came back positive, a significant increase from a week ago and one of the pandemic’s highest rates.

During the seven days ending last Thursday, a 24.5percent positivity rate was recorded.

It was up from 15.3 percent the week before.

The information is available on the COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard, which is updated every Friday by the state.

In comparison, the statewide average positivity rate in Pennsylvania was as low as 8.3% in October.

According to SpotlightPA’s tracking, the rate had dropped to 1.1 percent on July 4, just before the start of the current wave.

On April 17, 2020, Pennsylvania achieved an all-time high positivity rate of 27.6%.

Monroe County, with a positivity rate of 32 percent as of Thursday, had the highest positivity rate in Pennsylvania.

With 31.3 percent, Lebanon County was not far behind.

The counties of York, Adams, and Perry were also among the top ten in the state.

Last week, there were 77,756 new COVID-19 infections, up from 53,357 the week before.

Northampton County has the highest per capita infection rate in the state, with 990 infections per 100,000 people.

York, Adams, and Perry counties are also among the top ten counties with the highest rates.

Last week, hospitals cared for an average of 4,696 COVID-19 patients per day, down about 150 from the previous week.

This trend reversed over the weekend, with Pennsylvania hospitals caring for 5,413 patients on Sunday, up from 5,003 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania set a string of daily new infection records in 2021, including 23,189 on Jan.

a)

In comparison, Pennsylvania’s previous worst outbreak peaked in December with approximately 12,670 daily infections.

1st of 2020

One silver lining is that experts believe the omicron variant responsible for the record-breaking outbreak is milder than previous strains, and thus less likely to result in hospitalizations and deaths.

However, because it is more contagious and thus affects a larger number of people, experts predict an increase in hospitalizations and deaths.

Hospitals in Pennsylvania are already under a lot of strain.

The current daily average of COVID-19 patients in hospitals is about 1,500 lower than the all-time high, which occurred shortly after Christmas…

