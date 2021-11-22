COVID-19 infections are on the rise, but mostly in the elderly and chronically ill, according to a new report.

COVID-19 infections are on the rise, though mostly among the elderly and chronically ill, according to a new report.

According to a Wall Street Journal analysis, breakthrough infections involving people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 are becoming more common, with the vast majority involving people over 65 or with chronic medical conditions such as diabetes or kidney disease.

The journal noted that overall reporting on government agency breakthroughs is sparse.

The journal claimed to have compiled data from a variety of sources covering more than 21 million people who had received all of their vaccinations.

In the United States in 2021, it found more than 1.89 million breakthrough cases, resulting in at least 72,000 hospitalizations and 20,000 deaths.

More people are being vaccinated, according to the journal, and immunity is wearing off among those who were vaccinated months ago.

According to the report, the breakthrough cases demonstrate the need for booster shots.

The article quoted CDC Director Rochelle Walensky as saying, “We want to reinforce the importance of people who are eligible getting boosted now.”

Unvaccinated people, according to the Wall Street Journal, are still at a higher risk.

Unvaccinated people, for example, are nearly five times more likely to contract COVID-19 and are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized, according to a Los Angeles County public health official.

In 2021, about nine out of ten COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths involved people who were not fully vaccinated, according to new data released by Pennsylvania last week.

