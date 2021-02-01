COVID-19 infections in Japanese capital top 100,000-mark, Indonesia reports 10,994 new cases

HONG KONG, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in Asia-Pacific countries as the tally in Japanese capital rose to 100,234 on Monday while Indonesia confirmed 10,994 new cases.

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 10,757,610 as 11,427 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, the latest data from the federal health ministry showed.

According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 154,392 as 118 COVID-19 patients died since Sunday morning.

There are 168,235 active cases in the country, while 10,434,983 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 10,994 within one day to 1,089,308, with the death toll adding by 279 to 30,277, the Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, 10,461 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 883,682.

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported 1,658 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 527,272.

The death toll climbed to 10,807 after 58 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said. It added 27 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 487,574.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 393 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the capital on Monday, bringing the city’s cumulative total of infections to 100,234.

The daily tally dropped below the 500-mark for the first time since Dec. 28, with the most recent figure below 400 being reported on Dec. 21.

Novel coronavirus-related deaths in the capital have now risen to 894, the health ministry said.

Thailand reported 836 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, mostly detected via active testing in Samut Sakhon province, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the domestic infections 793 were detected via active testing among migrants and Thai nationals in factories and communities in Samut Sakhon and southwestern suburbs of the national capital Bangkok, according to CCSA spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan.

Thailand has so far reported 19,618 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, 17,155 of which were domestic cases and 2,463 others were imported cases, she said.

South Korea reported seven more cases of COVID-19 variants for the past week, bringing the total number of such cases to 34, the health authorities said.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 305 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 78,508.

Five more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,425. The total fatality rate stood at 1.82 percent.

A total of 62 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, bringing the caseload to 55,121 in the country, said a statement of Public Health Ministry.

According to the statement, one patient has died due to the disease over the period, totaling the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 2,405 since the February outbreak of the disease in the country.

The statement also said 44 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the member of recovered to 47,723 in Afghanistan.

Vietnam recorded two new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 1,819 with 35 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

Both new infections were detected in capital Hanoi and are contacts of previously confirmed patients, said the ministry.

As many as 1,457 patients have been given the all-clear, the ministry said, adding that nearly 26,900 people are being quarantined and monitored. Enditem