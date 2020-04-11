COVID-19 infections rise to 27 in Myanmar

YANGON, April 10 (Xinhua) — Five more confirmed infection cases of the COVID-19 were reported in Myanmar, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 27, a release from the Health and Sports Ministry said on Friday.

A 32-year-old male migrant worker in Yangon tested positive for COVID-19 early on Friday while he was being treated as a patient under investigation. He showed symptoms of being infected after returning from Singapore last month.

The two other cases are elderly man and woman in Yangon who have no travelling history in the past 14 days, but were treated as patients under investigation. They were suffering from the symptoms of the infectious COVID-19 since early this month.

On the same day, a 24-year-old woman in Mon state tested positive after her arrival from Thailand through Myawady border town last month.

Meanwhile, a 58-year-old mother in Chin state tested positive late Thursday while being under home quarantine after her arrival from the United States, along with her son who was confirmed as the first infection case in the country.

So far, Myanmar has reported three deaths from the disease.