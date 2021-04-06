Covid-19: Ireland’s one-millionth vaccine dose to be given this week as number of hospital patients rises

THE NUMBER OF people in hospital with Covid-19 across the country has risen to 263.

Data on the HSE Daily Operations website shows that there was an increase in the number of Covid-19 patients being treated in hospital over the weekend, following a gradual decline in the figure last week.

The same data shows that the majority of cases continue to be in Dublin, with the highest number of patients in Beaumont Hospital (30 patients), the Mater Hospital, St James’s Hospital and Tallaght Hospital (27 patients each) and Connolly Hospital (22 patients).

However, the number of patients with Covid-19 being treated in the country’s intensive care units continues to fall.

As of 6.30pm last night, there were 55 people with Covid-19 in intensive care units, a drop of one from 24 hours previously, with 36 of these receiving ventilation care.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said this morning that the number of people with Covid-19 in the country’s ICUs has fallen by about 75% since peaking in late January.

“We’ve one of the lowest rates of Covid-19 in Europe now,” he added. “We’re making huge progress.”

The figures come as Ireland expects to administer its one-millionth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine this week.

Yesterday, HSE CEO Paul Reid tweeted that the millionth dose was delivered to Ireland last Thursday, with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar also tweeting last night that it was expected Ireland’s millionth vaccine would be given “in the next two days”.

Also last night, health officials confirmed a further 320 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, with no new deaths.