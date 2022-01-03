COVID-19 is found in the US defense chief.

Lloyd Austin claims he requested a test after developing symptoms while on leave at home.

WASHINGTON, DC

According to a statement released on Sunday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tested positive for COVID-19.

Austin claimed he requested a test after experiencing symptoms while on leave at home.

“My symptoms are minor, and I’m following my doctor’s instructions,” he explained.

“As my doctor explained to me, my fully vaccinated status — as well as the booster I received in early October — made the infection much milder than it would have been otherwise.”

And for that, I am grateful,” he added.

For the next five days, the defense chief will remain at home.

“Controlling the spread of this virus, protecting our workforce, and ensuring my own quick and safe recovery remain my top priorities,” he said.

This week, Austin will participate in virtual meetings and discussions while maintaining his full authority.

In other matters, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks will represent him, he said.

“I informed my leadership team, as well as the President, of my positive test result.”

“All those with whom I have come into contact over the last week have been contacted and tested by my staff,” he added.

The omicron variant has caused a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the country now has over 55 million cases and 826,000 deaths.