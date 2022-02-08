COVID-19 is moving in the right direction in Pennsylvania, according to the state’s health secretary.

COVID-19 is trending in the right direction in Pennsylvania, according to the state’s health secretary.

In Pennsylvania, new COVID-19 infections have been averaging less than 5,550 per day, down from days of well over 25,000 just a few weeks ago.

According to a weekly update released by the state health department on Tuesday, the number of people in hospitals with COVID-19 has decreased by 26% since the end of January.

As of early Tuesday, 3,341 people with COVID-19 were being cared for in Pennsylvania hospitals, with 558 in intensive care and 358 on breathing ventilators.

About 7,500 COVID-19 patients were being treated in hospitals a few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, nearly 76% of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and up have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a news release, Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter stated, “Weekly COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania are continuing to move in the right direction.”

“Maintaining this trend will necessitate a combination of simple preventative measures, personal accountability, and swift action.”

Get vaccinated and boosted; wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status; get tested and stay at home if you’re sick; and seek appropriate treatment if you’re sick.”

According to the health department, COVID-19 vaccinations were down 25% from the previous week.

122,642 vaccine doses were administered in the last week, including 50,215 booster doses and 16,067 doses to children.

Except for Philadelphia, which has its own vaccination program, the figures apply to all counties in Pennsylvania.

As of Tuesday, the COVID-19 death toll in Pennsylvania stood at 41,781.

