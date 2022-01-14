COVID-19 is responsible for nearly 10% of all deaths in Portugal in 2021.

When compared to the year before the pandemic, the total number of deaths increased by 11.3 percent in 2021.

MADRID is a city in Spain.

According to data released by the Portuguese National Institute of Statistics on Friday, COVID-19 was responsible for 9.6% of all deaths in Portugal in 2021.

In 2021, a total of 125,032 people died.

This is up 1.1 percent from the previous year and 11.3 percent from the year before the pandemic began.

COVID-19 deaths peaked in January 2021, but by December, they were 80% lower than in December 2020.

Meanwhile, births in the aging country have been steadily declining.

From January to November 2021, approximately 72,500 children were born, implying that approximately 41,000 people died for every 72,500 born.

In Portugal, deaths outnumbered births by 22,164 in 2019.

By 2020, that number had risen to 32,229 people.

Despite a significant drop in births, the number of marriages increased dramatically last year when compared to 2020.

The number of people marrying, on the other hand, remained far lower than before the pandemic.