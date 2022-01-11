COVID-19 is signed by Israel’s top diplomat.

COVID-19 is a contract awarded by Israel’s top diplomat.

‘Because I’m vaccinated, I feel great,’ says Yair Lapid.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Late Monday, Israel’s foreign minister revealed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“My COVID-19 test came back positive.

On Twitter, Yair Lapid said, “I feel great because I’m vaccinated.”

Israelis should also get vaccinated and wear masks, according to Lapid.

With a recent spike in coronavirus cases in Israel and the omicron variant sweeping the country, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett predicted on Twitter that between two and four million people could contract COVID-19 during the current outbreak.

His comments came after a Cabinet meeting on Monday, at which Lapid was also present.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s former prime minister and current opposition leader, was among those who wished Lapid a speedy recovery.

“I wish Foreign Minister Yair Lapid a speedy recovery.”

On Twitter, Netanyahu stated, “Health comes first.”