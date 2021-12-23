Covid-19 is ‘three times as likely’ in children aged five to eleven, according to a study.

Covid-19 is ‘three times as likely’ in children aged five to eleven, according to a new study.

After the vaccine was made available to over-12s, the prevalence of Covid-19 in secondary school-aged children, which had previously been the most severely affected age group, more than halved.

According to a study, the rates of covid infections in children aged five to eleven are three times higher than in the general population.

According to the REACT-1 study, which was conducted by researchers at Imperial College London and Ipsos Mori, an estimated 4.47 percent of primary school-aged children have the virus, compared to 1.41 percent across the country.

Between November 23 and December 14, the researchers tested a random sample of 97,000 volunteers in England to look at national Covid-19 levels.

Despite the spread of Omicron, researchers believe that the speed with which the vaccine was rolled out to secondary school-aged children and boosters were given to adults may have helped to keep infection rates down in some age groups.

The prevalence of Covid-19 in secondary school-aged children, previously the worst-affected age group, has more than halved, while it has dropped by nearly two-thirds among those aged 75 and up.

The study was conducted during a period when the Omicron variant was just beginning to gain traction.

The findings showed that the R value – the average number of secondary cases produced by one infected person – began rising at the beginning of December, according to Professor Paul Elliott, the study’s lead author.

Up until December 11, viral sequencing data revealed that 11 out of 650 cases were Omicron variants, while the rest were Delta.

“The proportion of samples that are Omicron has been rapidly increasing since December, reflecting both the replacement of Delta by Omicron and the rapid rise in Omicron,” Prof Elliott explained.

The study found that the spread is fastest in London, where the R value started at 1.41 overall but rose to 1.62 later in December.

Prof Elliott estimated that the odds of getting Omicron instead of Delta infection were increasing at a rate of 66% per day – 3.5 times faster than Delta outcompeted the Alpha variant.

For the first time on Wednesday, the PfizerBioNTech coronavirus vaccine was approved for use in primary school children.

A low-dose version of the vaccine has been approved for those in clinical trials aged five to eleven.

