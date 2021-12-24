COVID-19 isolation rules for health care workers are being shortened in the United States.

COVID-19 isolation rules for health workers are being shortened in the United States.

NEW YORK — Fearing that a new COVID-19 outbreak would overwhelm already overburdened US hospitals, federal officials loosened rules on Thursday requiring health-care workers to stay off work for 10 days if they test positive for the virus.

If they test negative and don’t have symptoms, those workers will be allowed to return to work after seven days.

If there are severe staffing shortages, the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance suggests that isolation time be cut to five days or even less.

“As the health-care community prepares for an expected surge in patients due to omicron,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “CDC is updating our recommendations to reflect what we know about infection and exposure in the context of vaccination and booster doses.”

“Our goal is to keep health-care workers and patients safe while also addressing and preventing undue strain on our healthcare facilities,” she added.

Isolation is used to keep infected people away from uninfected people in order to prevent the virus from spreading further.

The first full day after symptoms first developed or after a positive test, according to CDC officials, should be used to calculate the 10-day isolation period.

If a person develops symptoms after receiving a positive COVID-19 test, the quarantine period must be restarted the next day.

This story was written by The Associated Press’ Mike Stobbe.

The Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education supports the Associated Press’ Health and Science Department.

All content is solely the responsibility of the Associated Press.

