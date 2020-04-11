COVID-19: Italian football club begins charity work

ANKARA

An Italian football club said Thursday it produced limited edition jerseys for charity in an effort to fight the new coronavirus.

Roma said the club launched a new campaign “to raise money to help Roma Cares, the club’s foundation,” and would place 500 specially designed kits on sale.

The 2019-2020 jerseys will have a logo on the chest with “ASSIEME,” meaning “TOGETHER” in Italian because the team wants said it wants to emphasize unity and solidarity against COVID-19.

“Each shirt also features a special Roma Cares patch on the sleeve,” it said.

The price of the jerseys will be €192.70 ($210.5), a nod to the team’s year of establishment, 1927, and will be available online starting April 10.

All proceeds will go to Roma Cares for efforts against the coronavirus.

Since the virus emerged last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, it has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, infecting more than 1.5 million and killing an excess of 93,000, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Italy reported Thursday 610 additional deaths from the virus, bringing that number to 18,279, the highest worldwide.