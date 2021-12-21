COVID-19 killed over 3.3 million people in 2021, according to the World Health Organization’s director-general.

COVID-19 killed more than 3.3 million people in 2021, according to the WHO’s chief.

According to Tedros Ghebreyesus, evidence is mounting that the omicron variant is spreading faster than the delta variant.

GENEVA (UN)

COVID-19 has killed more people this year than HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis combined in 2020, according to the WHO’s director-general.

The novel coronavirus continues to kill around 50,000 people every week, according to WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus, but he told journalists that with the tools at hand, “2022 should be the year we end the pandemic.”

Tedros was speaking at the World Health Organization’s first hybrid press conference for UN journalists in Geneva, which Anadolu Agency facilitated for the first time since July 2020.

“None of us could have imagined that almost 18 months later, we would still be in the grip of the pandemic when we hosted you last time, in July last year,” the WHO chief said at a meeting for journalists with the ACANU association of UN correspondents.

– The Omicron is rapidly spreading.

“There is now consistent evidence that omicron is spreading significantly faster than the delta variant,” Tedros said of the latest COVID-19 variant to hit the world.

He added that there are also unreported deaths and millions of extra deaths caused by disruptions in essential health services.

He explained only a month ago that Africa was reporting the lowest number of cases in 18 months.

“It reported the fourth-highest number of cases in a single week so far last week.”

“Africa is currently experiencing a severe outbreak of infections, largely due to the omicron variant,” Tedros explained.

People who have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 are more likely to become infected or reinfected with the omicron variant, according to the WHO chief.

“This pandemic has made us all sick.

We all want to spend time with our loved ones.

He stated, “All of us want to get back to normal.”

Tedros warned that many countries traditionally plan events that can draw large crowds during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, and suggested that they reconsider their plans.

“Countries should exercise greater caution and limit large crowds during this festival period.”

He went on to say that delaying such organizations during this time will save more lives.