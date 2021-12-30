COVID-19 killed siblings discovered in a Pennsylvania home, according to the coroner’s office.

COVID-19 killed siblings discovered at a Pennsylvania home, according to the coroner.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (KYW Newsradio) —

(AP) — Three siblings discovered dead at a home near Johnstown two months ago all died of COVID-19, according to a western Pennsylvania coroner.

Following autopsies, toxicology tests, and microbiology examinations, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees came to that conclusion.

The lungs were heavy and congested, and they were positive for COVID-19,” Lees told The Associated Press.

“It was based on that.”

He estimated that the two men and a woman discovered in various locations on the property in late October had died about five days before they were discovered.

Ruth Kinsey, 68, had fallen asleep on the kitchen floor.

Richard Kinsey, 70, sat in a chair in his living room.

Donald Kinsey, 72, was discovered in bed in a camper inside the property’s barn.

“They were sick people,” Lees explained.

“I don’t know if they were tested or not; I can’t say at this time.”

Lees also said he doesn’t know if they’ve been vaccinated.

Their bodies were discovered after authorities inquired about their well-being.