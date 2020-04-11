COVID-19: Lockdown in Afghan capital extended

KABUL, Afghanistan

The lockdown in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday was extended for two more weeks with strict measures amid the continued coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Announcing the move, Kabul Governor Yaqoub Haidari said inter-city movement would be strictly prohibited and only essential services would be allowed to operate in the capital city to stop COVID-19 from spreading.

“If we don’t extend the quarantine, deaths due to coronavirus will double,” he warned.

Health authorities on Saturday confirmed a total of 555 COVID-19 cases with 18 deaths in Afghanistan, with the capital Kabul the worst affected after the Herat province, which borders Iran.

The lockdown in Kabul was first declared last month, but widespread violations resulted in the Interior Ministry deploying police with strict measures to enforce it.