COVID-19 Lockdowns Could Worsen Obesity Epidemic, Researchers Warn

A team of researchers warns of possible rise in obesity rate as a result of the lockdowns that were enforced to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The researchers are urging policymakers to consider the obesity epidemic when making future decisions to combat COVID-19.

Many nations all over the world enforced lockdown orders to help combat the coronavirus when it began to spread earlier in the year. While these measures may have been potentially effective in reducing COVID-19 infections by isolating millions of individuals, it may have triggered an increase in another global public health issue: the obesity epidemic.

In a c omment published in the journal Nature Reviews Endocrinology, a team of researchers explained how the lockdown measures may lead to an increase in obesity rates.

For instance, research has well described that people with limited income may turn to highly-processed, energy-rich foods that are often cheaper and readily available. With more people losing their jobs or having limited income because of the socio-economic challenges, they could turn to these kinds of food items. These foods often stimulate people’s appetites, causing them to consume more.

Another problem is that the physical distancing measures kept many people at home with limited social interaction, thereby increasing feelings of isolation. Apart from the fact that staying at home limited physical activity, the feelings people are left with can cause them to overeat.

“To this end, approaches designed to contain the spread of COVID-19 might promote obesity and associated metabolic diseases,” the researchers wrote.

The researchers say it is important to understand how the enforced measures impacted the obesity epidemic. This way, policymakers can take them into consideration when forming strategies to ensure that the public remains protected from COVID-19 while also remaining healthy and active.

“Accordingly, when considering the use of lockdowns in the future, the potential adverse consequence on metabolic health should be taken into account,” the researchers wrote.

According to the World Health Organization , obesity was once a problem in high-income countries but, it is also now an issue in middle- and low-income countries, with the worldwide prevalence of obesity nearly tripling from 1975 to 2016. Over 340 million children and adolescents between the ages of 5 and 19 were considered overweight or obese in 2016.

“Overweight and obesity are linked to more deaths worldwide than underweight,” the WHO said. “Globally there are more people who are obese than underweight – this occurs in every region except parts of sub-Saharan Africa and Asia.”