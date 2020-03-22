COVID-19: Manchester United to pay for casual workers

ANKARA

Manchester United will pay for the English club’s casual workers to protect their earnings amid concerns over the novel coronavirus.

“Manchester United will pay all its loyal matchday and non-matchday casual workers, should Premier League games be cancelled or played behind closed doors for the remainder of this season,” the club said on Thursday on its website.

“This goodwill gesture reflects the club’s desire to reduce the financial uncertainty facing its casual workforce, and is in recognition of the crucial role they play in delivering services to supporters,” Manchester United added.

The COVID-19 fears forced English Premier League suspend matches until at least April 30.

This season Manchester United have four Premier League matches at their home Old Trafford.

