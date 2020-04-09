COVID-19 may cause mass starvation in Zimbabwe, says UN

ANKARA

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) said Wednesday urgent international support is needed in Zimbabwe to prevent millions from plunging deeper into hunger.

WFP said reports show that ”the number of acutely food insecure Zimbabweans has risen to 4.3 million from 3.8 million at the end of last year”.

“With most Zimbabweans already struggling to put food on the table, the COVID-19 pandemic risks even wider and deeper desperation,” said Eddie Rowe, WFP’s country director.

“We must all do our utmost to prevent this tragedy turning into a catastrophe,” Rowe added.

It added that COVID-19 might worsen the country’s “dire economic and hunger crises, drastically affecting the lives of people in both urban and rural areas”.

The southern African country has 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, with two deaths and zero recoveries, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows over 1.45 million cases have been reported worldwide with a death toll of more than 83,500 and over 308,600 recoveries.