COVID-19 more difficult for heart patients

ANKARA

The coronavirus is more difficult for heart patients than others, a cardiologist told Anadolu Agency at the end of Heart Week in Turkey.

Bilal Boztosun, who heads the cardiology department at Medipol Mega University Hospital in Istanbul, said it is difficult for a lot of patients but for those who have heart conditions and diagnosed with COVID-19 it becomes more challenging.

“Especially if you are above 70 years old if you have other chronic disease beside cardiovascular disease, such as kidney or lung disease, cardiac insufficiency, valvular heart disease, and if you had by-pass surgery in last three months, you are in very high risk group,” said Boztosun.

He suggests the most important thing is to obey social distancing rules and wash hands for at least 20 seconds.

Vitamin supplements do not strengthen the immunity system

Emphasizing the ongoing discussion on taking vitamin supplements to strengthen the immunity system, Boztosun said according to a recent research on 24 vitamin supplements, there is no evidence to show they protect against heart disease or prolong life.

“There is even moderate evidence that some vitamin supplements containing calcium and vitamin D may increase the risk of strokes,” he said.

A healthy and balanced diet will help protect against heart disease, according to Boztosun who acknowledged if there is vitamin deficiency, doctors should prescribe supplements to patients.

“Consuming high fiber foods, vegetables such as broccoli, garlic and orange, dried nuts, legumes, which are rich in terms of vitamins A, C, D and E, selenium and zinc minerals, also yoghurt –fermented milk food– and kefir –fermented milk drink– by heart disease patients will protect heart health and protect against virus as they strengthen immune system,” he said.

Boztosun stressed that sleeping less than six hours per night might place one at high risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Simple but effective exercise better than tiring exercises

He also suggested avoiding exhausting activity while at home.

“In these days when we have to stay at home, it would be more correct to perform simple but effective exercise movements for three to four times for 10-15 minutes instead of doing tiring exercises at home,” he said.

Using medications as a doctor prescribed is the best thing to do, said Boztosun, and added speculation on social media on using blood pressure medication increases the risk of COVID-19 is not true.

“American, European and Turkish heart associations made an announcement regarding this issue. They said there is no need to cut medications. In fact, an article was published in one of the most prestigious magazines in the world that using these drugs can reduce COVID-19’s damage to lungs and heart,” he said.

