COVID-19: Myanmar extends ban in international flights

YANGON, Myanmar

The Myanmar government extended a ban on all international flights into the country’s airports Saturday to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

“We have extended the ban of incoming flights until April 30,” said State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi on Facebook of the restriction that initially ran from March 29 – April 13.

The Department of Civil Aviation said the measure will not apply to relief, cargo, medical evacuation and specially-approved flights.

Suu Kyi also said a quarantine for returning migrants from abroad was increased “to 21 days to make sure we detect the symptom for those who show symptoms after the 14-day quarantine.”

Authorities are struggling to keep residents at home during the annual 10-day holiday starting Friday to welcome the traditional New Year as confirmed cases rose April 12 to 38.

Myanmar canceled its annual water festival, the biggest celebration in the country April 13-16, but did not ban domestic travel during the holiday.

Three patients have died from COVID-19 while two fully recovered, according to the health ministry.