COVID-19 omicron variant early symptoms can mimic a cold.

Cough, fever, shortness of breath, and loss of taste and smell were all common symptoms in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

The emergence of the omicron variant, which is now blamed for the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19, has brought with it a new set of symptoms, some of which could easily be mistaken for signs of a common cold.

Only one early symptom has been consistently reported by COVID patients, according to researchers with the ZOE Covid Study: headaches.

Headaches are the second-most common omicron symptom, trailing only a runny nose, according to the research.

Cough, fever, and loss of taste or smell are less common in Omicron patients.

What are the symptoms of omicron infection in the early stages?

Patients with omicron continue to report sore throats in addition to headaches and runny noses.

This is particularly true among fully vaccinated people in “breakthrough” cases, according to health experts.

“We’re definitely seeing sore throat be a predictor in that group,” Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr.

NBC News Chicago’s Allison Arwady.

Anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms, according to Arwady, should assume they have COVID-19 until testing shows otherwise.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a sore throat,” she said.

“Stay at home if you’re sick, even if it’s a minor illness.”

More so than ever before, because sick, even a little bit sick, is COVID. That’s how we treat it, and that’s how you should treat it.”

COVID-19 symptoms can appear two to 14 days after a person is exposed to the virus, and there is some evidence that omicron symptoms appear earlier on the scale.

Is it possible to catch a cold?

According to the Associated Press, preliminary research suggests that people who have omicron may become contagious faster than those who have other versions – possibly within a day of infection.

The new CDC guidelines are based on evidence that suggests COVID-19 is often transmitted one to two days before symptoms appear and during the two to three days after symptoms appear.

Latest News from Infosurhoy