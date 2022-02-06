COVID-19 origins are discussed by the WHO chief and the Chinese premier.

The WHO Director-General and China’s Premier Talk About COVID-19 Origins

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus believes that solidarity is critical to ensuring vaccine access and affordability.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Saturday, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met in Beijing to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, including the virus’s origins.

“We talked about (hashtag)COVID19 and the importance of making a big push on (hashtag)VaccinEquity this year to vaccinate 70% of the population.”

“Solidarity is critical to ensuring vaccine access and affordability,” he wrote on Twitter.

Tedros has stated repeatedly that the greatest barrier to ending the pandemic is vaccine inequity.

“We also discussed the need for more science-based and evidence-based collaboration on (hashtag)COVID19 virus origins,” he added.

I appreciated his support for the @WHO and the discussion of a (hashtag)PandemicAccord to improve global preparedness.”

The virus’s exact origin, which has killed nearly six million people around the world, is unknown.

While there are theories that it leaked from a lab in Wuhan, where COVID-19 was first discovered in late 2019, there is insufficient scientific evidence to support this claim.

China has also vehemently denied the accusations.

Li, who greeted Tedros at the Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony, told China’s state-run Xinhua news agency that China will continue to support the WHO in combating the pandemic and safeguarding human health.

To combat the pandemic, the Chinese premier called for international solidarity, cooperation, and greater understanding.

The WHO director-general also met with Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, to “discuss next steps to promote sport and health.”

The virus was most likely transmitted from bats to humans, according to a WHO team of international experts who visited Wuhan in January 2021, and the lab leak theory was deemed “extremely unlikely.”

Following China’s criticism that the March study had been “politicized,” a new WHO investigation team was formed in August 2021.