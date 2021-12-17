COVID-19 outbreaks have caused the NFL to move three games, according to sources.

By AP Pro Football Writer BARRY WILNER

The NFL has rescheduled three games due to COVID-19 outbreaks: Las Vegas at Cleveland on Saturday, Seattle at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and Washington at Philadelphia on Tuesday.

On Friday, three people familiar with the decisions told The Associated Press about the changes.

Because the league had not yet announced the new schedule, the people spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Because the Browns could be without as many as 16 regulars on Saturday, the game will now begin at 5 p.m.

Monday at 8 a.m. EST.

On Tuesday, Washington and Philadelphia will face off at 7 p.m., while the Seahawks and Rams’ matchup is still up in the air.

The NFL had previously stated that it had no plans to move any games due to coronavirus outbreaks.

It even said forfeits “could be in play.” However, recent developments with the omicron strain of COVID-19, as well as several outbreaks across the league entering Week 15, have changed the league’s mind.

Some Raiders players were not pleased with the move.

KJ Wright, a linebacker, tweeted at the league and the players’ union, “I pay my player dues only to be lied to and the rules bent!”

“I swear we’d be playing tomorrow if it were the other way around.”

Last season, the NFL finished the season on time despite the coronavirus, but had to reschedule 15 games, some to midweek.

In July, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams that in such circumstances, no games would be rescheduled and that forfeits might be the result.

“We can play a full season if we stick to our health and safety protocols and make necessary adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Goodell said.

More rescheduling was part of the adjustments made on Friday.

Saints coach Sean Payton tested positive for COVID-19 earlier Friday and was immediately removed from the team.

Payton, who has been vaccinated but tested positive for the coronavirus in 2020, will be isolated for 10 days unless he meets the league’s requirements for a fully vaccinated individual returning to the team environment.