COVID-19 outbreaks have resurfaced in the United States, and sports leagues in the United States are planning to weather the storm.

DENVER — COVID-19 outbreaks are on the rise in the United States, with dozens of players enrolled in health and safety protocols, despite an ongoing surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus and an increase in cases of the highly transmissible omicron mutation.

With so many players out, the NBA and NHL have had to postpone games, and the men’s basketball teams at Tulane and the University of Washington have had to cancel games due to outbreaks.

The NFL has stated that no games will be postponed and that forfeits may be used instead.

The problems for US sports come on the heels of a spike in infections in Europe, where the English Premier League canceled three soccer matches in four days due to the virus, and the German government temporarily restricted Bundesliga arenas to 50% attendance or 15,000 fans.

However, don’t expect the major leagues in the United States to return to “bubble” play or shut down for a few weeks to allow the situation to calm down.

“The way our system is set up now, an infection sets off a chain of events, resulting in chaos, disruption, and mayhem.”

“However, from a medical standpoint, these people are mostly vaccinated and will not be admitted to the hospital,” Dr.

Infectious disease expert Peter Chin-Hong of the University of California, San Francisco.

“We live in a very different world now than we did a year ago.

For young, healthy athletes, it’s not too bad,” Chin-Hong added.

And, given the millions upon millions of dollars lost last year when sports went on hiatus, there’s far too much money at stake for leagues to consider shutting down.

In addition, there is fan pressure to consider.

“To put it succinctly, money is the answer.

It’s what’s driving [the leagues’]decisions to keep playing despite the outbreaks,” said Nola Agha, a sports management professor at the University of San Francisco.

“I don’t think they’ll cut down on the number of fans or cancel the entire season,” she added.

“I believe they will continue to do their best within local health department guidelines, which may result in a decrease in the number of fans.”

On Wednesday, Canada's largest province, Ontario, hosted the NBA's Toronto Raptors and the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs…

