COVID-19: Over 1,000 new cases, 290 deaths in Belgium

BRUSSELS

More than 1,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in Belgium over the past 24 hours, health authorities said on Saturday.

The total number of cases has risen to 37,183 after 1,045 more people tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Federal Public Service of Health.

Currently, 5,069 patients are in hospital – 1,119 of them in intensive care – while recoveries are up to 8,348 as 387 people were discharged over the past 24 hours.

The country’s death toll rose to 5,453 with 290 fatalities reported since Friday.

Earlier this week, Belgium’s government extended lockdown measures, which were due to end on April 19, until May 3.

People can only leave their homes to buy food and medicine, visit a doctor, help someone in need, or go to work if home office is not an option for them.

While supermarkets and pharmacies were already exempt from the lockdown, gardening and do-it-yourself shops can also serve customers starting Saturday.

Snack bars and restaurants remain available for takeaway.

People are allowed to take a walk outside with their family members from the same household, but they are required to keep a 1.5-meter (5-foot) distance from others.

There are also fines for breaking the lockdown rules: €250 ($274) for a first violation, and €350 for a second.

The novel coronavirus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in China last December, with the U.S. and Europe now the hardest-hit areas.

More than 2.25 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll exceeding 154,600 and over 575,000 recoveries, according to data compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.