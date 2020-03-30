COVID-19: Over 124,000 patients recover worldwide

ANKARA

The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide surpassed 124,300 on Friday, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

China has the highest number — 74,600 — of recovered patients, with 61,732 in Hubei province, which was at the center of the outbreak in last December.

Other countries with the most recoveries are Iran with 11,133, Italy (10,361), Spain (7,015), Germany (5,673), France (4,948), South Korea (4,528), the U.S. (753), Belgium (675), Japan (359), Malaysia (259), Singapore (172), the U.K. (135), Switzerland (131), India (71), Greece (42), and Turkey (26).

According to Johns Hopkins data, cases have now been reported in 176 countries and regions since the novel coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China, last December.

The worldwide total is above 542,700, while the death toll exceeds 24,300.

The U.S. now has over 85,900 confirmed COVID-19 cases, followed by China with more than 81,800, and Italy with over 80,500.