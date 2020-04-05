COVID-19: Pakistan to open border for stranded Afghans

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan

Pakistan on Saturday announced to open border with Afghanistan for four days to facilitate stranded Afghan national to return their homes, the foreign ministry said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the decision has taken on special request from Kabul’s government.

“At the special request of the Government of Afghanistan and based on humanitarian considerations, Pakistan has decided to allow the exit of Afghan nationals in Pakistan, wishing to go back to their country,” Aisha Farooqui, spokesperson of Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Torkham and Chaman land border crossings will open for a specific period from April 6 to 9 to facilitate Afghan nationals, she added.

On March 16, Pakistan had closed its borders with Iran and Afghanistan following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Later on March, 21, the country also suspended all international flights for two weeks till April 4, which is now extended till April 11.