COVID-19 pandemic is difficult, but focus on the good, says Pope Francis in his New Year’s message.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — In his New Year’s greetings to the world, Pope Francis urged people to focus on what brings them together and condemned violence against women, while acknowledging that the coronavirus pandemic has left many people scared and struggling amid economic inequality.

“Due to the pandemic, we are still living in uncertain and difficult times,” Francis said.

“Many people are concerned about the future and are burdened by social issues, personal issues, ecological crisis-related dangers, injustices, and global economic imbalances.”

Thousands of Rome residents and visitors gathered in St. Peter’s Square, wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On a sunny, mild day, crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square to hear Francis lay out his recipe for world peace, cheering his arrival.

“Peace necessitates concrete actions,” the pope said.

It is built by paying attention to the most vulnerable, promoting justice, and having the courage to forgive, thus extinguishing the flames of hatred.”

Francis also advocated for adopting a positive mindset, “one that always sees the good that unites us, not the evil that divides us, in the Church as well as in society.”

Earlier in the day, during a Mass at St. John the Evangelist, he gave a homily in which he said:

Francis formally welcomed the year 2022 in St. Peter’s Basilica by praising women’s contributions to world peace and equating violence against women to a sin against God.

Jan. 1 is a feast day in the Roman Catholic Church.

The basilica ceremony paid tribute to the Virgin Mary’s special place in the faith as the mother of Jesus.

Pope Francis leads a Mass to commemorate the feast day of St. John the Evangelist.

Mothers, according to Francis, “know how to overcome obstacles and disagreements, as well as instill peace.”

“In this way, problems become opportunities for rebirth and growth.”

They are capable of doing so because they are familiar with the process…

