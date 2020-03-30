COVID-19 pandemic kills over 30,000 people worldwide: WHO

GENEVA, March 29 (Xinhua) — The global death toll from COVID-19 has climbed to 30,105 as of 18:00 CET (1600 GMT) Sunday, according to the situation dashboard by the World Health Organization (WHO).

A total of 638,146 coronavirus cases of COVID-19 have been reported globally, among which 555,790 cases were reported outside China. The United States has reported 103,321 infections, according to WHO’s dashboard.

Besides, the severely affected countries with over 50,000 confirmed cases each — Italy, Spain and Germany — have seen nearly 220,000 infections in total as of Sunday afternoon.

In Europe, the world’s COVID-19 pandemic epicenter, over 20,000 patients have died, among whom 2,753 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours as of Sunday morning, according to WHO’s daily situation report.

The number of new confirmed cases per 24 hours in Europe has stood above 36,000 for three days in a row, the report said.

The report also showed a total of 148 countries and regions have seen local transmission of COVID-19.

As the pandemic sweeps across the world, WHO together with national authorities is monitoring the impact of the COVID-19 on people’s mental health, as well as providing information and guidance to governments and the public in this regard, said the report.