COVID-19 patients in Taiwan’s naval vessel outbreak total at 29

15 SHARES Share Tweet

One more person tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the outbreak involving three naval vessels, Taiwan’s epidemic monitoring agency said Thursday.

The total number of naval service personnel and cadets who contracted COVID-19 increased to 29, the agency said in a press release.

The latest patient, a serviceman, developed symptoms on April 19, the statement said.

The fleet of three naval vessels, with more than 700 people on board, returned to Taiwan on April 15 after a short stop at Palau from March 12 to 15 and nearly 30 days at sea. A majority of people on board disembarked before the first three tested positive with the virus on April 18.

Authorities identified around 1,200 people having contact with the patients and put 509 of them under quarantine at their residences, the statement said.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Taiwan has risen to 427, 253 of whom have recovered and six died.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the island will extend the restriction of cross-Strait flights and the ban against flight transfer via its airports, the agency said.