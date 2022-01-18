COVID-19 patients lose their sense of smell and taste, and researchers are trying to figure out why.

COVID-19 patients lose their sense of smell and taste, according to researchers.

Damaged cells in the olfactory epithelium, a part of the nose that traps odor molecules and sends a response to the brain, are the likely culprit, according to a new study published in the journal Nature Genetics.

But the mystery isn’t over yet.

“Preliminary evidence suggests that the virus is primarily infecting supporting cells of the olfactory epithelium, which presumably leads to the death of the neurons themselves,” Dr.

According to NBC News, Justin Turner, an associate professor of otolaryngology at Vanderbilt University,

“However, we have no idea why and when that happens, or why it appears to happen more frequently in certain people.”

More than six months after contracting COVID-19, an estimated 1.6 million people in the United States are still experiencing loss of smell and taste.

Furthermore, those who lose their sense of taste and smell may be genetically predisposed to it.

Researchers found that people with a chromosome 4 mutation were more than 10% more likely to experience sense loss, based on data from genetic sequencing company 23andMe and cross-referencing it with people who self-reported a positive COVID-19 case.

The researchers hope that these new findings will allow them to develop treatments that will allow people to regain their senses in the future.

